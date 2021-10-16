

Buffet brunch at Renaissance Dhaka

Hotel Renaissance offers a sparkling setup for Brunch on the 3rd floor at Bahar Multicuisine restaurant, one of the finest restaurants in town, where the sitting arrangement is just as colourful as the dishes themselves. The sparkling decorations overhead and the interior combined with the handcrafted hanging lamps will surely put you in a good mood as you roll up your sleeves for your meal. The only thing that can rival the soothing ambience are the dishes themselves.There will be a dedicated egg counter with adored breakfast creations - live omelet station, fried eggs, egg benedict with all condiments - baked beans, chicken sausage, turkey bacon, hash browns. Indulge in the sweet, wafting smell of freshly-prepared waffles and pancakes, made to order right in front of you at the live station.A special Sub-Continental counter features the best signature dishes -Mutton Rezala, Beef Kala Bhuna, Prawn Biryani, Paneer Masala, Dal Makhani, Vegetable Bhuna and many more. Sushi lovers have reason to rejoice the Japanese spread as well. Culinary team of the hotel will craft your own pasta at Live Pasta Station where you can enjoy penne pasta, spaghetti with selection of sauces. Also there is a live grill station - where our chef prepares - Peppered Beef Steak, ChickenHarira, Grilled Dory Fish, Vegetable Kebab and many more. The Prawn Malai Curry, Fried Hilsha, Ayer Fish Dopiaza, Spicy Mutton Paya, will reflect our local culinary heritage. For seafood lovers we have an immense selection of assorted seafood cocktails and salads to be surprised and delighted.