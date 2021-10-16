Singer brings Android TV with premium features

Video
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:43 AM
Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

In this golden age of television, other than working, studying, and sleeping, human beings are more likely to watch television. In the past, watching television inherently meant watching TV programs for entertainment purposes. Today, television provides greater functions; for instance, it helps to broaden our knowledge about various cultures and promotes a global understanding of international problems.
Television has undoubtedly become an essential part of our daily lives. With TV technology evolving every day, it has become imperative to stay updated with the latest trends.
Singer Bangladesh, the country's one of the leading electronics and home appliances retailers, has incorporated premium features and innovative technology in their Google Android Smart TV. Featuring a user-friendly interface, the device brings together members of both nuclear and joint families to watch their favorite movies and TV shows together.
Moreover, the TV comes with Wi-Fi connectivity facilities, allowing users to view Netflix and other network-based media content on a larger screen. Now, consumers can watch TV in all seasons without any hassle, thanks to the Thunder Protector. Apart from that, the television is equipped with a Pure Sound speakerand a built-in Chrome cast.













