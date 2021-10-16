

Singer brings Android TV with premium features

Television has undoubtedly become an essential part of our daily lives. With TV technology evolving every day, it has become imperative to stay updated with the latest trends.

Singer Bangladesh, the country's one of the leading electronics and home appliances retailers, has incorporated premium features and innovative technology in their Google Android Smart TV. Featuring a user-friendly interface, the device brings together members of both nuclear and joint families to watch their favorite movies and TV shows together.

Moreover, the TV comes with Wi-Fi connectivity facilities, allowing users to view Netflix and other network-based media content on a larger screen. Now, consumers can watch TV in all seasons without any hassle, thanks to the Thunder Protector. Apart from that, the television is equipped with a Pure Sound speakerand a built-in Chrome cast.























