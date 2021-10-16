

Fiesta Hispana at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden

The event will start from 14th October to 4th November, 2021 at the hotel's signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie.

Just imagine an evening full of color, awesome music, delicious burritos, cheesy nachos, filling churros and tacos, and a variety of desserts to quench your hunger.Yes, we are talking about the "Fiesta Hispana"- a Spanish/Mexican buffet dinner, organized by Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.The event will start from 14th October to 4th November, 2021 at the hotel's signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie.An exciting Hispanic lobby ambience awaits the guests who can enjoy an extravagant spread of Mexican & Spanish culinary delights.From Chicken Quesadillas to Minced MeatBurritos, Enchiladas, Spanish Fish Paella, and Chicken Fajitasto a multitude of Mexican Yogurt Dip - Fiesta Hispana has enough variety to send its respective guests straight into culinary coma.