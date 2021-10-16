Video
Some tricks to enhance your natural glow

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

As a bunch of self-proclaimed beauty enthusiasts, the lookout for different ways to up our beauty knowledge and try various makeup and skincare trends.
These tips have stood the test of time, proven the effectiveness and have completely transformed the way we take care of our skin.
Never give sunscreen a miss: Wear a sunscreen every day irrespective of the season or whether you're indoors or outdoors. Besides protecting your skin against the harmful UVA and UVB rays of the sun, it is also the best anti-ageing tool you would ever use.
Always carry a lip balm: Lip balm is probably the most versatile product ever made and it is mandatory to have one with you at all times. Apart from the obvious, lip balm has some amazing beauty uses that will leave you pleasantly surprised. From moisturising your cuticles, calming down frizzy hair or cowlicks to highlighting your face, this little hero does a lot more than just protect your lips from chapping. A tinted lip balm can be used to add a slight pop of colour to your face when applied as a blush to your cheeks. A non-tinted lip balm can be lightly patted into cheekbones and the bridge of your nose to make your skin glow.
Drink the right kind of liquid: Although this sounds strange, hear us out, because this top beauty tip for face is extremely helpful. It is quite tempting to grab our hard-to-wake-up-without cup of strong morning coffee, is it really helping your skin in any way?  According to dermatologists, choosing the right beverage can actually turn out to be a game changer for your skin. Drink about half a litre of water every morning to brighten, oxygenate, and hydrate your skin. Drinking a glass of fresh green juices with lots of veggies every day for breakfast is another great way to transform your skin in a matter of days.
Remove your makeup without fail: If you're someone who skips removing their makeup more often than not, then you may want to write this beauty tip down and paste it next to your bed as a gentle reminder. At the end of a long, tiring day, it can be super tempting to jump right into bed by just washing your face using a face wash. But this is the perfect gateway for bad skin. It is important to thoroughly clean and removes every last bit of makeup from your place before you go to sleep as failing to do so will clog your pores and give rise to bad zits and acne.
Follow a healthy diet: This one amazing beauty tip for face is perhaps going to change your skincare game for the better. All your topical creams and serums will take longer to show results if you don't pair it up with a healthy diet. Good skin and hair should always consist of a nutrition-rich diet that is an excellent mix of fruits, vegetables, nuts, cereals, and pulses. Increase the intake of raw or boiled food, include as many fruits and veggies in your meals as possible by choosing to have salads, smoothies, and juices.


