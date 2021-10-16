

Successful Woman Entrepreneur Tania Wahab

She received her HSC and SSC credentials from Shahid Bir-Uttam Lt. Anwar Girls College. She later graduated from Dhaka University's Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology and earned a Master's Degree in Development Studies from BRAC University.

Her life ambition from childhood has been to accomplish something unique. Which she has implemented with her own hands. She was an enterprising lady from the start. She has indeed been active in a variety of small businesses since she was a student. For instance, offering handmade dishes in the cafeteria, purchasing clothing from Islampur and selling them to dormitory students, and so forth.

She began working in the leather industry around 16 years ago, when there were no female entrepreneurs in the field; because, at the time, this business was mostly handled in a dynastic manner or by inheriting it from grandparents.

She confronted a number of challenges in the start of her business, which is quite common for a woman in our culture because they are undervalued when it comes to running a business. Her tuition money was her only source of savings, and she was her only and key support. She has undergone harsh criticism as a female entrepreneur from different levels of society. She had to burn a lot of wood and straw to acquire a business location, and she had to deal with the hardness of the people. Nonetheless, she put forth a lot of work. She was always confident in her ability to go forward.

Her startup investment was merely ten thousand Taka. Her company got traction after approximately a year and a half of hard effort. She began her business with a used machine and has now expanded to 70 machines in her facility. Despite the fact that she started with just one employee, her factory today employs over 50 people, half of whom are women. This number might range from one to one and a half thousand people depending on the season. Her annual income is now about one crore, despite the fact that she started her business with only ten thousand taka.

Though she began her firm with raw materials but now she is producing a variety of leather items. She also has partnerships with a number of well-known brands of Bangladesh. Arang, Bata, Apex, and so forth. She even sells her wares in other nations.

She has won several accolades, prizes, and achievements as a result of her work in this industry. Barbara Gardusi, a well-known Italian designer, visited Dhaka in 2008 and remained for around six months as part of an International Trading initiative. Tania, the youngest of 11 designers, has the opportunity to work with and learn from Barbara as well. She was named the SME Foundation's Best SME Women Entrepreneur in 2008. She was crowned as FBCCI's Best SME Women Entrepreneur in 2011. She received the Daily Star-DHL Outstanding Woman in Business Award in 2013. In 2011, Tania Wahab paid a visit to the White House. She has also been asked to give lecture in a number of nations, including Japan and Malaysia. She has also met with Australia and India's Prime Ministers. In addition to these, she has received a number of additional accolades and awards.

She never anticipated that she would be so successful in this industry one day. But she was always confident about herself. This brave entrepreneur exemplifies the success that faith and hard effort can bring.

She is still working hard; she has not given up despite the fact that her business has been harmed as a result of the Corona disaster. Because of this horrible pandemic, a deal of her company with Australia was delayed. She did not even get any seasonal work this year. Considering these, she is still being optimistic by thinking that the bad times will soon pass and therefore the good times will return.

She has various other ambitions in addition to the supply or export of leather items. Currently, she is the owner of the 'Tan' brand. One of her current primary aims is to build this brand. And currently, she is working diligently to achieve her dream of making 'Tan' a well-known brand both in the country and beyond. She also decided to set up a green factory in the near future.

Addressing new entrepreneurs, she stated, "One thing to remember is that there is no alternative for sustained effort; hard work combined with a high morale may win a lost war. She went on to say that no action should be made in haste. You simply need to be more selective in the service you want to provide to others."









