



Rasha



Rasha is the only daughter of the parents. Although the girl changed her name intentionally, her life changed unintentionally. Whether the year goes by or not, the parents get divorced. Her father married another and moved to Canada. Rasha started living with her mother. At one point, Rasha realized that her mother was no longer fond of her. As if it has happened. I understood the story of that change that day.



When the mother came, she said she would marry someone else and leave the country. But Rasha cannot be taken along. Rasha is told to go to her father. Rasha's father does not agree to take Rasha back to him. Then the mother was forced to leave him with Rasha's grandmother. Rasha grows up with her grandmother, a grandma whom Rasha has known as crazy since childhood. Being compelled, Rasha's address was to that grandmother. Another life began.

After losing her husband in the war of liberation, Rasha's grandmother became emotionally upset. Rasha started a new chapter in her life with her grandmother. He heard about the liberation war from his grandmother. The consciousness of the liberation war increased in him.



Rasha can learn the story of her freedom fighter grandfather from her grandmother. Whose grandfather is a freedom fighter; can he study in a Razakar's school? But if you want, will you be able to change the name of the school? The school he attended was named after a Razakar. Will Rasha study to continue her studies? Not only that, Rasha has to face various social problems including child marriage.



And her school teacher Jahanara Madam helps her in everything from a distance as one of the helpers for Rasha to continue her struggle. After reading the book given by Madam, he was inspired to do various creative works. Goes to Science Olympiad in Dhaka! Everyone is fascinated by his extraordinary talent but the problem is that he did not write the name of his school in the book of the Olympiad, he left the space blank because - the name of his school is the name of Lock Razakar.



He does not write his school name as it is a school named after Razakar, and in this story it will be known how he removed the name of his school from the name of Razakar and found the grave of his freedom fighter grandfather. You don't even understand how the book inspires you with patriotism in the midst of adventure!



There are some messages in the book for teenagers in our country today. Which will deter child marriage, reform education system; instil patriotism, science consciousness among them. Every novel needs to have an educational message. However, much more instructive material is left; in fact, the novel seems to be a textbook. This novel has become an educational tool.



Undoubtedly, reading the end of Rasha's novel, one can understand that it is the story of a brave girl. I know why I like to read the book so much! The book is one of my favourite books. Although it has been read about 2/3 times, the book still seems new while reading. The author has really written the stories of coming through the difficult times of Rasha's life very well. Especially the story of breaking up the marriage of Rasha's girlfriend is very good. All in all, it's a very thought provoking book.



And when commenting on the author, I would say that if you want to know the names of the current teenage and popular writers of Bengali literature, first of all, that the name that comes up is Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.



For the last two decades, he has been occupying the place of the favourite author of teenagers in this country through teen novels.



We want a lot of awareness to free our society from superstition. Books are one of the magical elements in creating awareness among the people in the marginal areas of the country. Through a good book, an ordinary student can become an extraordinary revolutionary in the story! Books can ignite people's minds. The novel Rasha is such a book. This book will touch the mind of every reader, especially teenagers. The book is probably written for that purpose.



Anyway, I think everyone needs to read this novel. Thanks to Zafar Sir for composing such a lovely book.









