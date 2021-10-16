Padma Bridge

The Padma flows towards the Bay

On its shore numerous kids play

Sands on the either side glitters

At noon and moonlit night under pillars

Of constructing bridge stands in queue

Without glaring no heart turns a few

People travelling o'er the plain of the bridge

Bus and truck o'er lac their heads to raise.



Boats ply beneath the sky to and fro

A picturesque scenic beauty there to draw.

Aquatic lives drive and hide under sea

How it had just been made by thee?

Bridge and trees connect heritage

Across o'er the floating carnage.

A total gross of moss running away

Giving scenario to see a gay.



Giant waves drive the vessels

To a speedy space in restless.

Now to endure and ensure livelihood

Dwelling habitats with status sustaining food.

Flock of goats herd of cows graze aside

But truly the bridge often hits unruly ride.

Does it boost economic fits of the land

Crores of resources spent in forces to stand.



The poet is lecturer at CCER Polytechnic Inst. Dhaka



