Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Padma Bridge

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Md Maiz Uddin

The Padma flows towards the Bay
On its shore numerous kids play
Sands on the either side glitters
At noon and moonlit night under pillars
Of constructing bridge stands in queue
Without glaring no heart turns a few
People travelling o'er the plain of the bridge
Bus and truck o'er lac their heads to raise.

Boats ply beneath the sky to and fro
A picturesque scenic beauty there to draw.
Aquatic lives drive and hide under sea
How it had just been made by thee?
Bridge and trees connect heritage
Across o'er the floating carnage.
A total gross of moss running away
Giving scenario to see a gay.

Giant waves drive the vessels
To a speedy space in restless.
Now to endure and ensure livelihood
Dwelling habitats with status sustaining food.
Flock of goats herd of cows graze aside
But truly the bridge often hits unruly ride.
Does it boost economic fits of the land
Crores of resources spent in forces to stand.

The poet is lecturer at CCER Polytechnic Inst. Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bridge
Tale of a humorous ‘anaesthesia-induced’ conversation
Secrets Unfolded
Green muffler
Tale of Matilda
The First and Last Letter of Kazi Nazrul Islam to Nargis
Seeking for wisdom
Two poems by Mysha Spark


Latest News
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
Tajul urges public representatives to protect communal harmony
2 smugglers held with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain
IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin ahead of talks
Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque
UK MP stabbed to death
Kolkata opt to bowl against Chennai in IPL final
Five injured as bus overturns on Hanif Flyover
Vaccination programme begins at RU Sunday
Most Read News
Health strategies for men over age 50
Asking tough questions is great journalism but…
PPP authority signs MoU with 15 financial institutions for partnership financing
Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment
Onion import tax withdrawn
An analysis of Ganges Water Agreement
Newly formed land in Bay to be mapped with mainland this year   
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Addressing the mental health crisis of youths
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft