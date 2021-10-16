|
Padma Bridge
The Padma flows towards the Bay
On its shore numerous kids play
Sands on the either side glitters
At noon and moonlit night under pillars
Of constructing bridge stands in queue
Without glaring no heart turns a few
People travelling o'er the plain of the bridge
Bus and truck o'er lac their heads to raise.
Boats ply beneath the sky to and fro
A picturesque scenic beauty there to draw.
Aquatic lives drive and hide under sea
How it had just been made by thee?
Bridge and trees connect heritage
Across o'er the floating carnage.
A total gross of moss running away
Giving scenario to see a gay.
Giant waves drive the vessels
To a speedy space in restless.
Now to endure and ensure livelihood
Dwelling habitats with status sustaining food.
Flock of goats herd of cows graze aside
But truly the bridge often hits unruly ride.
Does it boost economic fits of the land
Crores of resources spent in forces to stand.
The poet is lecturer at CCER Polytechnic Inst. Dhaka