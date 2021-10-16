

Secrets Unfolded



Amongst all the attractive sites and monuments to see in our country, no doubt, the tourist favourites are the underwater diving into cave DeLuna and the spiritual journey through Mount Hara.



Each of these experiences tourists has stated; are truly magical. Every year researchers and tourists visit the cave DeLuna to seek the very secrets of the sea. Cave DeLuna is a thousand years old sea cave that is currently the habitat of 725 different species. The coral bed, the abyssal pit, the sea creatures that float on the topmost waters of the sea, only makes you want to sink deeper and uncover what the waters hide.



It was last year that one of the biggest discoveries had been made in our country. Travelling tourists who were scuba diving inside cave DeLuna at that time caught sight of one of the largest sea creatures; about 65 metres tall with fins that looked like wings and a facial structure similar to a dolphin, floating on the topmost floor of the sea.



Tourism has boomed since then. To once again catch the sight and sound of such a creature, sea diving became popular. People each year returned for the same adrenaline rush, the salty-brackish waters provided to its visitors.

Even after the grand discovery underwater, tourism in mount Hara did not fall. Rather it served as an emotional sanctuary. The snowy mountain, Hara is a sacred land for Buddhist monks and Hindu priests who worship the land equally. Each year, both the different religions celebrate different festivals that fill the surroundings of the mountain with the scent of incense sticks, candle wax, tuberose and sweets. Visitors to the country are warmly welcomed to participate in the Buddhist and Hindu festival rituals, prayers and customs.



However, like the underwater caves, the legends of Mount Hara are what have gained the interest of its visitors. Tourists and geographers from around the world travel to prove these legends. Hence, they mostly love to visit the Raja Ram temple. For it is under this very temple, where lies the frozen tomb of Zahannam Gupta; built in the seventeenth century.



The few fortunate scientists who were ever able to visit this tomb unveiled many of its hidden theories. They stated that the tomb was built in honour of the man buried inside; with his favourite food, most valuable possessions and the love of his life, gifted to him to travel in the afterlife. On the front door of this tomb, it is carved in Sanskrit "May one of the greatest general's spirit never leave his body".



It is not easy to visit this tomb, because the path that directs towards it is extremely icy and if one does not have control of his own weight, he may fall to death on the steep plain. Monks and Priests who have spent years mastering their balance are who guide the travellers in the spiritual journey to catch a glimpse of the cold, terracotta room, incurved with many more undiscovered ancient texts. These adventurous feelings that our country provides are what visitors find interesting. A country of secrets, we are; but as time is passing by, those secrets are unfolding.



















