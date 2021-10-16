Video
Lewandowski backed for Ballon d'Or ahead of Leverkusen clash

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

BERLIN, OCT 15: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann backed Polish poacher Robert Lewandowski to win this year's Ballon d'Or as the Bundesliga leaders prepare for a top-of-the-table clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.
"Robert deserves to win it, because in my view he has been more unbelievably consistent than any other player," said Nagelsmann of his star striker in an interview with Munich paper Abendzeitung.  
Lewandowski, who has been nominated for the prestigious annual award alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Leonardo Bonucci and Lionel Messi, is hoping to win his first Ballon d'Or next month after winning FIFA's rival award for men's player of the year in 2020.  
The 33-year-old is in a barren spell by his own high standards as Bayern look to defend top spot against Leverkusen, having failed to score in back-to-back Bundesliga games for the first time since 2019.
Bayern are also looking to bounce back to their best form after a shock defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt before the international break allowed Leverkusen to draw level on points with them in second place.  
Lewandowski has form in this fixture, however, having scored a late injury-time winner in Leverkusen last December to knock the then league leaders off top spot.  
With seven goals already this season, the Polish star is currently joint leader in the Bundesliga scoring charts alongside Borussia Dortmund prodigy Erling Haaland, and just ahead of Leverkusen's Patrik Schick.  
Nagelsmann backed his veteran goalscorer to stay top dog in the German top flight for years to come.   "He is so dynamic, he doesn't get injured and he can train a lot. I back him to continue playing at the top level for a few more years yet," the Bayern coach told Abendzeitung.      -AFP


