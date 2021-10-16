Mbappe takes centre stage for PSG in absence of Messi, Neymar



Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe takes part a training session at the Camp des Loges Paris Saint-Germain football club's training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye on October 14, 2021. photo: AFP

Messi, along with Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, is with Argentina for their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Peru which was not due to kick off until early on Friday morning, French time.

Neymar and Marquinhos have been with Brazil, due to play Uruguay in a qualifier at the same time.

A third round of South American World Cup qualifiers in quick succession, so close to the weekend, has caused problems for clubs in Europe, where so many leading players are based.

PSG are one of many forced to prepare for matches this weekend without their South American stars, who will not be able to return in time.

"The different federations and FIFA all need to come together so that this type of situation doesn't happen again," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino when asked about the manic schedule facing his players.

However, he added: "I am not looking for excuses. We have a big squad and it gives a chance to other players."

Mbappe is available and on a high after scoring two goals and setting up two more as France won the Nations League in Italy.

Mbappe, who scored in the 2018 World Cup final as a teenager, got the decisive goal in last weekend's final against Spain in Milan.

The 22-year-old's future remains a subject of much debate with his contract up at the end of this season and Real Madrid waiting in the wings.

"The club will do everything to keep Kylian," Pochettino told Spanish radio station Cope this week when inevitably pressed on the matter.

"As coach I would love him to stay here for many years to come."

In Ligue 1 Mbappe has scored four goals this season with PSG already six points clear of Lens at the top of the table despite seeing their perfect start ended in a 2-0 defeat at Rennes two weeks ago. After Friday's game they play host to RB Leipzig in the Champions League in what will be their first European outing since beating Manchester City late last month. -AFP





