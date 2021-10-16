Video
Scotland's T20 WC squad packed with 'match-winners', says Trott

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

EDINBURGH, OCT 15: Former England Test star Jonathan Trott says Scotland's batting line-up is full of "match-winners" as they bid to reach the second stage of a T20 World Cup for the first time.
The Scots have fallen at the first hurdle in their three previous appearances, in 2007, 2009 and 2016.
They claimed their first and only win at the tournament five years ago -- an eight-wicket triumph in a rain-affected match against lowly Hong Kong -- but it was not enough to progress.
However, the rejigged format at this year's edition in the United Arab Emirates and Oman gives the Scots, ranked 14th in Twenty20 cricket, a real chance.
The top two nations from two four-team groups will qualify for the Super 12 stage, where they will join world cricket's leading nations.    -AFP


