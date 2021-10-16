Video
2021 SAFF Championship

Boys to return home tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Sports Reporter

The booters of the Bangladesh national football team passing time nonchalantly at the team hotel at Male, Maldives on Friday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team which is staying in the Maldives after getting eliminated from the group stage of the 2021 SAFF Championship is set to return in Dhaka tomorrow (Sunday).
The boys experienced a heart-breaking 1-1 draw against Nepal in their last group match which caused the team after getting eliminated from the stage instead of getting the ticket to the final.
Moreover, it is said by the fans that the referee was the 12th player against Bangladesh in that match following the referee's 'controversial' decisions of red card handed to a Bangladesh player and a penalty shot awarded to Nepal in the last few minutes. These two decisions were enough for Nepal boys to level the margin who were on the back foot from the first half.
After the match, the booters and the team officials burst into tears. They not only were eliminated from the round but also failed to fulfil the 16-year old dream of playing the final of the event.
The team management informed the media that the boys were not in good mode after that. Some of them could not sleep or eat afterwards. That is why the management put them to rest. The booters passed the time casually.
Due to the unavailability of air tickets, Bangladesh boys will have to wait until Sunday to take a flight. On that day they are to land at Dhaka at 1:40 pm.
In the meantime, the final match between Nepal and India at scheduled to be played today (Saturday) at 9:00 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time).


