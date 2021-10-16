Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Climate change making dengue an annual affair in BD: Experts

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

Dengue, a mosquito-borne tropical infectious disease, is gradually becoming an annual affair in Bangladesh as an endemic due to the adverse impacts of climate change, say experts.
They also said Bangladesh's climate conditions are becoming more suitable for dengue and other vector-borne diseases like malaria and chikungunya due to excessive and erratic rainfall, waterlogging, flooding, and rise in temperature and abnormal shifts in the country's traditional seasons.
The analysts think the government should focus on rigorous scientific research to understand the Aedes mosquitoes' reproductive and behavioural changes due to climate change and thus find out effective measures to contain it.
Bangladesh saw the first dengue fever cases in 2000 and the country reported a few hundred cases each year until 2017.
The country experienced a massive dengue outbreak in 2019, claiming the lives of 164 people and infecting 101,354 others. After the hiatus of a year, dengue cases surged again in the country this year. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 82 people died of dengue this year as of Wednesday while 20,729 were admitted to different hospitals with the disease since January.
Correlation with climate change
A World Bank (WB) study report released last week finds a wider link between the shifting climatic conditions and the increase in dengue and some other diseases in Bangladesh.
It says with falling humidity levels, rising temperatures, and increasing rainfall caused by climate change, the risk of dengue spread can be higher in the country, mainly in Dhaka and Chattogram cities, in the future.
The report says Bangladesh has experienced a 0.5 degrees Celsius increase in average temperature between 1976 and 2019 and is slowly losing the variations between seasons.
It also said summers are becoming hotter and longer while winters are warmer, and the monsoon seasons are being extended from February to October. The report also predicted that average temperatures across Bangladesh will rise by 1.4 degrees Celsius by 2050 while annual rainfall is likely to increase by 74 millimeters by 2040-2059.
Conducive climate condition
Prof Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist of Jahangirnagar University, said some factors like erratic rainfall, growing temperature and shift in seasons are helping dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases like Chikungunya, malaria to spread and stay for a longer period in Bangladesh due to suitable climate conditions. He said dengue is gradually becoming endemic in Bangladesh as lower levels of humidity at higher temperatures are more conducive for dengue virus-carrying blood-sucking insects to breed and reproduce in almost every season.
Kabirul said the country is experiencing moderate rainfall during October this year and this is unusual. "Due to the untimely rainfall and favourable climate conditions, the density of the Aedes mosquito population is increasing. "It's happening due to the impact of climate change." He said whenever the Aedes mosquitos get conducive climate conditions, they will spread, the entomologist observed.
No longer a seasonal disease
Kabirul said dengue will not be limited to any season in Bangladesh. "The prevalence of this disease may remain low or high at different times, but it's certain that the disease will continue to affect people all over the year."
He said 25-35 degrees temperature is suitable for the breeding of the Aedes mosquitos. "You will see this temperature remain in our country even during winter at day time." As people keep water in different places and buckets, pots in their houses imprudently, the JU Professor said, Aedes mosquitos will be able to breed there without rainfall. "The breeding will be at a minimum level without rain, but the mosquito will remain with low intensity."
He said the mosquitos are also changing their reproductive nature and will be able to breed without rainfall. "So, the dengue will remain all-round the year and dengue patients won't come down to a zero level in any season."
Public health expert MH Chowdhury (Lenin), chairman of the medicine department at the Health and Hope Hospital, said dengue was a seasonal disease in the past and it used to remain during the rainy season.
"But we've been observing since 2019 that dengue is no longer a seasonal disease and we're now getting dengue patients all through the year at different levels. When any disease is found sporadically all over the year it then becomes endemic. So, dengue is now an endemic character in Bangladesh."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Slum in Ctg city catches fire  
Climate change making dengue an annual affair in BD: Experts
Govt aims to boost nat’l revenue for rapid economic growth
World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur
UK carrier strike group sails to BD
United Islami Party demands arrest of main culprits
DNCC Councillor sent to jail
Three friends killed in Sunamganj bike crash


Latest News
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
Tajul urges public representatives to protect communal harmony
2 smugglers held with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain
IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin ahead of talks
Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque
UK MP stabbed to death
Kolkata opt to bowl against Chennai in IPL final
Five injured as bus overturns on Hanif Flyover
Vaccination programme begins at RU Sunday
Most Read News
Health strategies for men over age 50
Asking tough questions is great journalism but…
PPP authority signs MoU with 15 financial institutions for partnership financing
Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment
Onion import tax withdrawn
An analysis of Ganges Water Agreement
Newly formed land in Bay to be mapped with mainland this year   
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Addressing the mental health crisis of youths
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft