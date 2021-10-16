

World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur

Rangdhanu District Protibondhi Adhikar Sangstha (RDPAS), Rangpur organised a rally followed by a discussion at Town Social Services Office in observance of the day with the theme of 'Digital Sadachari, Nirapodey Poth Choli' in the city.

The Access Bangladesh Foundation and Commonwealth Foundation extended assistance to RDPAS in arranging the programmes marking the day.

Assistant Director of the District Department of Social Services (DSS) Mst Sanjida Begum attended the discussion as the chief guest with its Town Social Service Officer Shafikul Islam Paikar in the chair.

The Upazila Social Service Officers, visually impaired people, leaders of different organisations working for welfare of the physically challenged people participated in the programmes.

Probation Officer at the District DSS Office Md Nazrul Islam, Badarganj Upazila Social Service Officer Md Golam Faruk, General Secretary of RDPAS Md Hasanur Rahman (Helal) and its Community Mobiliser Md Atiar Rahman also spoke.









