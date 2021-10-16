Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondent

World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur

World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Oct 15: The World White Cane Safety Day -2021 was observed here on Friday aiming to recognise active participation of the visually impaired people in all social works and celebrate their achievements.
Rangdhanu District Protibondhi Adhikar Sangstha (RDPAS), Rangpur organised a rally followed by a discussion at Town Social Services Office in observance of the day with the theme of 'Digital Sadachari, Nirapodey Poth Choli' in the city.
The Access Bangladesh Foundation and Commonwealth Foundation extended assistance to RDPAS in arranging the programmes marking the day.
Assistant Director of the District Department of Social Services (DSS) Mst Sanjida Begum attended the discussion as the chief guest with its Town Social Service Officer Shafikul Islam Paikar in the chair.
The Upazila Social Service Officers, visually impaired people, leaders of different organisations working for welfare of the physically challenged people participated in the programmes.
Probation Officer at the District DSS Office Md Nazrul Islam, Badarganj Upazila Social Service Officer Md Golam Faruk, General Secretary of RDPAS Md Hasanur Rahman (Helal) and its Community Mobiliser Md Atiar Rahman also spoke.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Slum in Ctg city catches fire  
Climate change making dengue an annual affair in BD: Experts
Govt aims to boost nat’l revenue for rapid economic growth
World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur
UK carrier strike group sails to BD
United Islami Party demands arrest of main culprits
DNCC Councillor sent to jail
Three friends killed in Sunamganj bike crash


Latest News
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
Tajul urges public representatives to protect communal harmony
2 smugglers held with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain
IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin ahead of talks
Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque
UK MP stabbed to death
Kolkata opt to bowl against Chennai in IPL final
Five injured as bus overturns on Hanif Flyover
Vaccination programme begins at RU Sunday
Most Read News
Health strategies for men over age 50
Asking tough questions is great journalism but…
PPP authority signs MoU with 15 financial institutions for partnership financing
Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment
Onion import tax withdrawn
An analysis of Ganges Water Agreement
Newly formed land in Bay to be mapped with mainland this year   
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Addressing the mental health crisis of youths
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft