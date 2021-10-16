Video
TB deaths on rise again: WHO

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

GENEVA, Oct 15: Tuberculosis is on the rise again globally for the first time in a decade, linked to disruptions in access to healthcare because of the Covid pandemic, the World Health Orgnization said on Thursday.
The setback has erased years of progress toward tackling the curable disease, which affects millions of people worldwide.
WHO says around 4.1 million people have tuberculosis but have not been diagnosed or officially declared, up sharply from 2.9 million in 2019.
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the situation worse for people with tuberculosis, as health funds have been redirected toward tackling coronavirus and people have struggled to access care because of lockdowns.    -AFP



