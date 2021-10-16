Video
Humans had blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

It's no secret that beer and cheese go hand in hand -- but a new study reveals how deep their roots run in Europe, where workers at a salt mine in Austria were gorging on both up to 2,700 years ago.
Scientists made the discovery by analyzing samples of human excrement found at the heart of the Hallstatt mine in the Austrian Alps. The study was published in the journal Current Biology on Wednesday.
Frank Maixner, a microbiologist at the Eurac Research Institute in Bolzano, Italy, who was the lead author of the report, said he was surprised to learn that salt miners more than two millennia ago were advanced enough to "use fermentation intentionally." "This is very sophisticated in my opinion," Maixner told AFP. "This is something I did not expect at that time."
The finding was the earliest evidence to date of cheese ripening in Europe, according to researchers. And while alcohol consumption is certainly well documented in older writings and archaeological evidence, the salt miners' feces contained the first molecular evidence of beer consumption on the continent at that time.    -AFP


Humans had blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study
