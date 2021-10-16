Sydney to welcome overseas arrivals without quarantine

SYDNEY, Oct 15: Sydney will scrap all quarantine requirements for travellers from next month, officials said Friday, an abrupt step toward reopening Australia's long-shuttered borders.

In a surprise announcement, Premier Dominic Perrottet of New South Wales said that from November 1 vaccinated travellers would be allowed to enter the state without quarantine of any kind. "For double vaccinated people around the world, Sydney, New South Wales, is open for business," Perrottet said. "Hotel quarantine will be a thing of the past. This is a significant day for our state."

The decision was a head-snapping turnaround for a country that slammed shut its borders 19 months ago and introduced some of the world's toughest Covid-19 restrictions. -AFP