Former US president Bill Clinton in hospital

LOS ANGELES, Oct 15: Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.

"On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection," the former president's spokesman Angel Urena wrote on Twitter. "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care."

Doctors at the University of California Irvine Medical Center confirmed Clinton had been admitted. Urena tweeted a statement from Clinton's doctors at the hospital -- Dr Alpesh Amin and Dr Lisa Bardack. -AFP







