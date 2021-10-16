Video
Saturday, 16 October, 2021
Foreign News

Iran slams UN nuclear agency over Israel 'negligence'

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

TEHRAN, Oct 15: Iran on Friday sharply criticised the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency for keeping its eyes trained on the Islamic republic while ignoring its arch-enemy Israel's suspected nuclear programme.
Israel is widely believed to be the Middle East's sole nuclear arms possessor with up to 300 warheads, but it has long refused to confirm or deny it has such weapons and unlike Iran is not a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.
"Silence and negligence about Israel's nuclear programme sends a negative message to the NPT members," Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's ambassador to the UN agency, tweeted.
Being an NPT signatory meant "accepting the robust verifications", while being outside it meant being "free from any obligation and criticism, and even (getting) rewarded", he wrote.
"What is the advantage of being both a NPT member and fully implementing the agency's safeguards?
Gharibabadi was reacting to an interview given by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Energy Intelligence earlier this month.    -AFP


