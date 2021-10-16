Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US rejoins UNHRC that Trump quit

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

GENEVA, Oct 15: The United States returned to the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday, three-and-a-half years after its dramatic walk-out -- time seized upon by China to assert wider influence. The United Nations General Assembly elected 18 new members of the UN's top rights body, with countries kicking off their three-year council term from January 1.
Though member states were chosen in a secret ballot, the election was a non-contest, with 18 candidate countries standing for 18 seats. Beyond the United States, the other states elected are: Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates.
The council is tasked with promoting and protecting human rights worldwide, addressing violations and making recommendations, but the election of Eritrea again raises the issue of having authoritarian regimes on the body. Under former president Donald Trump, the United States quit the council in 2018, accusing it of hypocrisy and obsession with haranguing Israel.
But when Washington returns in January under President Joe Biden, it will come face to face with an emboldened China that took advantage of the US absence to flex its muscles. "The Chinese and all those who are fundamentally against human rights as Europeans understand them... oppose economic, social and cultural rights. It is not a new trend, but it is undeniably growing stronger," one European diplomat told AFP.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sydney to welcome overseas arrivals without quarantine
Harvard's endowment soars to $53.2b
Former US president Bill Clinton in hospital
Iran slams UN nuclear agency over Israel 'negligence'
Int’l call for Myanmar to let envoy meet Suu Kyi
US rejoins UNHRC that Trump quit
Two Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir
519 Iran-backed rebels killed in past four days


Latest News
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
Tajul urges public representatives to protect communal harmony
2 smugglers held with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain
IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin ahead of talks
Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque
UK MP stabbed to death
Kolkata opt to bowl against Chennai in IPL final
Five injured as bus overturns on Hanif Flyover
Vaccination programme begins at RU Sunday
Most Read News
Health strategies for men over age 50
Asking tough questions is great journalism but…
PPP authority signs MoU with 15 financial institutions for partnership financing
Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment
Onion import tax withdrawn
An analysis of Ganges Water Agreement
Newly formed land in Bay to be mapped with mainland this year   
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Addressing the mental health crisis of youths
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft