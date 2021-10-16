Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

IS fighters massing: Putin

Russia to host US, China, Pakistan for Afghanistan talks next week

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

MOSCOW, Oct 15: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said hundreds of fighters loyal to the Islamic State militant group were massing in northern Afghanistan, as Moscow prepares to host international talks on the country next week.
The United States, China and Pakistan will join talks on the Taliban takeover on Tuesday, the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan said.  A day later, the Taliban and other regional players will talk to Russian officials on how to rally international assistance to stave off a humanitarian crisis.
"According to our intelligence, the number of (IS) members alone in northern Afghanistan is about 2,000 people," Putin said during a video conference meeting with leaders of other ex-Soviet states. He said they had plans to move between ex-Soviet Central Asian countries disguised as refugees.
Earlier this week, Putin warned of the threat of veteran fighters from Iraq and Syria with IS links crossing into Afghanistan, while Russia's foreign ministry said it expected the Taliban, which recently gained control of the country, to deal with the threat.
On Friday, Putin said IS leaders in Afghanistan were seeking to project the group's influence across former Soviet states in Central Asia -- which Moscow sees as its backyard -- to stir up religious and ethnic discord. "Terrorists are seeking to infiltrate the Commonwealth's territory, including under the guise of refugees," Putin said, referring to a group of ex-Soviet countries -- some of which border Afghanistan.
The Taliban, which seized control of Kabul from a pro-Western government in mid-August, are seeking international recognition and aid. Putin's special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Friday that Tuesday's talks would focus on trying "to work out a common position on the changing situation in Afghanistan".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sydney to welcome overseas arrivals without quarantine
Harvard's endowment soars to $53.2b
Former US president Bill Clinton in hospital
Iran slams UN nuclear agency over Israel 'negligence'
Int’l call for Myanmar to let envoy meet Suu Kyi
US rejoins UNHRC that Trump quit
Two Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir
519 Iran-backed rebels killed in past four days


Latest News
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
Tajul urges public representatives to protect communal harmony
2 smugglers held with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain
IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin ahead of talks
Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque
UK MP stabbed to death
Kolkata opt to bowl against Chennai in IPL final
Five injured as bus overturns on Hanif Flyover
Vaccination programme begins at RU Sunday
Most Read News
Health strategies for men over age 50
Asking tough questions is great journalism but…
PPP authority signs MoU with 15 financial institutions for partnership financing
Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment
Onion import tax withdrawn
An analysis of Ganges Water Agreement
Newly formed land in Bay to be mapped with mainland this year   
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Addressing the mental health crisis of youths
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft