Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Climate talk but no ground action 'irritating': Queen

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

LONDON, Oct 15: Queen Elizabeth II has taken aim at world leaders who "talk" but "don't do" enough about climate change, in an apparent jibe at those not attending the upcoming COP26 summit.
The 95-year-old monarch was overheard making the remarks on a microphone as she opened the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff on Thursday. She told Elin Jones, the parliament's presiding officer: "Extraordinary isn't it. I've been hearing all about COP... still don't know who is coming. No idea.
"We only know about people who are not coming ... It's really irritating when they talk, but they don't do." All eyes are on the two-week UN climate summit in Glasgow, which starts on October 31, and whether Xi Jinping, leader of the world's biggest emitter, China, will attend.
It is also unclear if Narendra Modi, prime minister of the world's third-highest emitter of greenhouse gases, India, will be at the conference either. The queen's comments come after public interventions this week from both her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, and her grandson, Prince William.
Long-time environmentalist Charles told the BBC in an interview broadcast Monday he worried world leaders would "just talk", rather than implement "action on the ground". William, in a separate interview with the broadcaster aired on Thursday, called for more than "clever talk" -- and blasted space tourism.
"We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," he added. Welsh politician Jones told the Queen that she had seen William on the television "saying there's no point going to space, we need to save the Earth".
The queen smiled and replied: "Yes, I read about it." She, Charles, William and other senior royals are all due to attend events at the upcoming summit.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sydney to welcome overseas arrivals without quarantine
Harvard's endowment soars to $53.2b
Former US president Bill Clinton in hospital
Iran slams UN nuclear agency over Israel 'negligence'
Int’l call for Myanmar to let envoy meet Suu Kyi
US rejoins UNHRC that Trump quit
Two Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir
519 Iran-backed rebels killed in past four days


Latest News
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
Tajul urges public representatives to protect communal harmony
2 smugglers held with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain
IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin ahead of talks
Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque
UK MP stabbed to death
Kolkata opt to bowl against Chennai in IPL final
Five injured as bus overturns on Hanif Flyover
Vaccination programme begins at RU Sunday
Most Read News
Health strategies for men over age 50
Asking tough questions is great journalism but…
PPP authority signs MoU with 15 financial institutions for partnership financing
Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment
Onion import tax withdrawn
An analysis of Ganges Water Agreement
Newly formed land in Bay to be mapped with mainland this year   
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Addressing the mental health crisis of youths
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft