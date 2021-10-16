Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tanore farmers showing interest in banana farming

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

A banana orchard in Tanore Upazila. photo: observer

A banana orchard in Tanore Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Oct 15: Banana farming has gained popularity among farmers in Tanore Upazila of the district for the last two years.
They are becoming much interested in cultivating this cash crop on their house premises, fallow lands and pond banks. People are becoming self-sufficient with banana cultivation in the upazila.
Several farmers said, banana farming is more profitable than other crops; all varieties of vegetables can be cultivated as co-crops with banana. Banana saplings grow maturally within few days after planting.
For good quality of bananas being produced in the upazila, wholesalers are coming from different areas of the upazila and buying directly from growers. Later they are sending those to different parts of the country.
The presently farmed varieties included Champa, Mahere Sagar and Manik. These are being cultivated commercially.
Grower Anwar Hossain from Chanduria area said, "I have cultivated banana in one bigha of land."
He has also cultivated banana on pond banks. It cost him Tk 18,000 to 23,000 per bigha.
There is no problem in selling bananas. Wholesalers from different parts of the country are coming to purchase bananas, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tanore farmers showing interest in banana farming
Four electrocuted in three districts
Eleven ‘commit suicide’ in 8 dists
Students take lessons in tilted house with life risk
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Saleha returns home 22 years after ‘missing’
Fish worth Tk 2 lakh poisoned to death at Nalitabari
‘PBI fails to trace girl after a month of abduction’


Latest News
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
Tajul urges public representatives to protect communal harmony
2 smugglers held with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain
IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin ahead of talks
Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque
UK MP stabbed to death
Kolkata opt to bowl against Chennai in IPL final
Five injured as bus overturns on Hanif Flyover
Vaccination programme begins at RU Sunday
Most Read News
Health strategies for men over age 50
Asking tough questions is great journalism but…
PPP authority signs MoU with 15 financial institutions for partnership financing
Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment
Onion import tax withdrawn
An analysis of Ganges Water Agreement
Newly formed land in Bay to be mapped with mainland this year   
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Addressing the mental health crisis of youths
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft