Tanore farmers showing interest in banana farming



A banana orchard in Tanore Upazila. photo: observer

They are becoming much interested in cultivating this cash crop on their house premises, fallow lands and pond banks. People are becoming self-sufficient with banana cultivation in the upazila.

Several farmers said, banana farming is more profitable than other crops; all varieties of vegetables can be cultivated as co-crops with banana. Banana saplings grow maturally within few days after planting.

For good quality of bananas being produced in the upazila, wholesalers are coming from different areas of the upazila and buying directly from growers. Later they are sending those to different parts of the country.

The presently farmed varieties included Champa, Mahere Sagar and Manik. These are being cultivated commercially.

Grower Anwar Hossain from Chanduria area said, "I have cultivated banana in one bigha of land."

He has also cultivated banana on pond banks. It cost him Tk 18,000 to 23,000 per bigha.

