Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:38 AM
Four electrocuted in three districts

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

Four people were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Jamalpur, Pirojpur and Kurigram, in two days.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A woman and her grandchild were electrocuted in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Pooja Rani, 12, daughter of Manik Chandra Sheel of Balardia Village; and her grandmother Sumati Rani, 60.
According to family sources, Puja came in contact with a live electric wire when an electric pillar collapse on her due to strong wind in the afternoon.
Her grandmother Sumati Rani was also electrocuted when she attempted to save her grandchild.
Locals rescued them and rushed them to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
Sarishabari Municipality Councillor Shiuli Begum confirmed the incident.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Selim Miah, 55, was a resident of Singhakhali Village under Ikri Union in the upazila.
The deceased's daughter-in law Marufa Begum said Selim came in contact with live electricity in the afternoon while he was cutting bamboo in the house.
Neighbours rescued him and took him to Bhandaria Upazila Heath Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Masumur Rahman confirmed the incident.
ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was electrocuted in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Janek Ali, 55, son of late Samed Ali, was a resident of Uttar Baguarchar Village under Bandar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said he came in contact with a live electric wire at around 11:30am while he was cutting a tree in the area, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.  
Rowmari PS OC Montaser Billah confirmed the incident.


