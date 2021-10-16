Eleven ‘commit suicide’ in 8 dists

A total of 11 people including six women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in eight districts- Netrakona, Pirojpur, Thakurgaon, Bagerhat, Bhola, Patuakhali, Bogura and Kurigram, recently.

NETRAKONA: A pregnant woman, who set herself on fire pouring kerosene over her body on October 8 in an attempt to kill herself, finally succumbed to her burn injuries on Thursday, after giving birth to a still baby.

Deceased Suraiya Newaz Labanya, 17, daughter of Ariful Islam of Rahimpur Village in Netrakona, breathed her last at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) at around 7:40pm, said Partha Sankar Paul, a resident doctor of the hospital.

Earlier at around 7am, she gave birth to a lifeless girl child, he said.

Harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws, Suraiya set fire to her body on October 8 pouring kerosene in the kitchen at her father's house.

Dr Ayub Hossain, another resident doctor of the institute, said Suraiya was six months' pregnant and admitted to the hospital with 90 percent burn injuries. "Her child died in her womb before birth when she got her body burned," Dr Hossain said.

Suraiya's father Ariful said he married his daughter off with Shahin Alam, a private car driver in Dhobaura Upazila of Mymensingh, after their long relationship on October 2 last year.

Since then, Suraiya had been staying with her in-laws in Mymensingh. After a few days, Ariful said, they started torturing her mentally and physically for dowry. They demanded Tk 2 lakh for Shahin as dowry to start a business.

Suraiya, meanwhile, got pregnant but that did not prevent her husband and in-laws from torturing her. She was even denied her regular meals.

On August 1 last, Ariful visited her in-laws' house in Mymensingh and found her daughter very sick. Deeply worried, Ariful brought her beloved daughter back to Netrakona.

Suraiya's husband Shahin then started calling her over phone regularly and used to abuse her verbally.

Having failed to endure the torture, Suraiya set fire to her body pouring kerosene in the kitchen of her father's house on October 8.

Hearing her screams, Suraiya's grandmother, Sadia Khatun, came forward and rescued her with the help of locals. She was then taken to Mymensingh Sadar Hospital. Later, she was transferred to Sheikh Hasina Plastic and Burn Institute the following day as her condition turned critical, where she died on Thursday.

Being informed, police recovered Suraiya's body and sent it to the DMCH morgue for an autopsy, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A newlywed young woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Nasrin Akhter, 21, was the daughter of Md Nasir Molla, a resident of Dakshin Bhitabaria Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Nasrin got married with one Mizanur Rahman of Kanudaskathi Village two months back.

However, she came to visit her father's house, and hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Bhandaria Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhandaria PS Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Raishankail and Sadar upazilas of the district in four days.

A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Saheb Ali Jambu, 28, son of late Jakaria, was a resident of Barmarpur Fakirpara Village under Lehemba Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Saheb Ali hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Ranishankail PS in this connection.

Ranishankail PS Inspector SM Zahid Iqbal confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

On the other hand, a housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Dithi Rani, 18, was the wife of Bhamar Roy, a resident of Napitpara Village under Auliapur Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Dithi Rani got married with Bhomar Roy about two months back.

However, Dithi demanded to her husband to buy her a saree on Sunday. As Bhomar refused to buy her the new cloth, the couple was locked into an altercation.

As a sequel to it, Dithi hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at early hours on Monday.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took Dithi to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

The physician of the hospital, later, referred her to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, Dithi died in the evening on the way to Rangpur.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Thakurgaon Sadar PS in this connection.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: Two people including a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Morrelganj and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Morrelganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Abuyal Hossain alias Abu, 60, was a resident of Chomra Village under Teligati Union in the upazila. He was a day-labourer by profession.

Local sources said Abuyal Hossain was frustrated as he could not pay the weekly loan money of Tk 3,500 he took from various NGOs.

The family members said he went out of the house on Wednesday evening, but did not return.

Later, his body was found hanging from a tree in an orchard in the area at around 1am on Thursday.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 7am and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Morrelganj PS OC Md Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, a teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Mst Masuma Akhter, 19, was the daughter of carpenter Sheikh Sekandar Ali, a resident of Chargram Village under Bemarta Union in the upazila.

Bagerhat Model PS SI Helal Uddin said Masuma Akhter had been mentally unstable for the last three years.

She hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Bagerhat Model PS in this connection, the SI added.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Deceased Khadiza Akhter Sathi, 14, was the daughter of Sabuj, a resident of Ward No. 8 under Syedpur Union in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at a local school.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Khadiza had a love affair with one Al Amin, son of Kamal of the union.

However, Khadiza Akhter hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of the kitchen in the house at around 12:30am, said Daulatkhan PS SI Bayezid Newaz.

Being informed, police recovered her body at dawn and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that she might have committed suicide over the love affair.

However, her boyfriend Al Amin went into hiding soon after the incident.

Daulatkhan PS OC Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A woman, who attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself in Bauphal Upazila of the district, died on the way to Dhaka on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Toma, 22, was the wife of Brunai expatriate Al Amin of Gulbag Village under Suryamoni Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Nurul Haque Sarder of Singherkathi Village under Kalishuri Union.

Police and local sources said Toma got married with Al Amin, son of Hanif Hawlader of Gulbag Village, four years back.

After the marriage, Al Amin went to Brunai.

Since then Toma along with her three-year-old child lived in her father's house in Singherkathi Village most of the time.

However, Toma hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in her father's house at around 9pm on Monday.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Toma died on Tuesday morning on the way to Dhaka.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Two men have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Nandigram Upazila of the district in four days.

A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself out of huff with his father in the upazila on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Kanak Sarker, 18, was the son of Aren Sarker, a resident of Chhota Kanchi Village under Bhatra Union in the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Hatkari College in the area.

Bhatra Union Parishad (UP) Member Uttam Kumar said Kanak demanded Tk 3,000 to his father in the morning for shopping on the occasion of Durga Puja. As his father gave him only Tk 1,000, Kanak hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 9:30am, the UP member added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nandigram PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a man reportedly committed suicide in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Nurul Islam, 30, was the son of Ismail Hossain of Ward No. 3 Boilagram Village under Nandigram Municipality.

Local sources said Nurul Islam got married with Sheuli Khatun, daughter of Abdul Karim of Bhatgram Village in the upazila, about one and a half years back.

He along with his wife lived in his father-in-law's house since then.

However, Nurul Islam drank poison over a family feud at home at around 9:15am.

Sensing the matter, members of his in-laws' house rushed him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH).

Later, Nurul Islam died at SZRMCH at around 2pm while undergoing treatment.

Local UP Member Kamruzzaman confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Fulbari Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

Deceased Abdul Jabbar, 70, son of late Mafiz Uddin, was a resident of Bhangamor Village in the upazila. He was the muajjin of Madhya Ramram Sen Jame Mosque in the area.

Bhangamor UP Member Abu Musa said Abdul Jabbar had been mentally unstable for the last couple of days.

However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of an abandoned classroom in a school nearby the house at dawn.

Later, locals spotted his hanging body at around 9am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the UP member added.

An unnatural death case was filed with Fulbari PS in this connection.

Fulbari PS OC (Investigation) Sarwar Parvez confirmed the incident.


















