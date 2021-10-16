Video
Saturday, 16 October, 2021
Countryside

Students take lessons in tilted house with life risk

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Our Correspondent

The dilapidated tin-shed building of Shishu Kalyan Primary School in Amtali Upazila. photo: observer

BARGUNA, Oct 15: The activities of 'Shishu Kalyan Primary School' in Amtali Upazila of the district are going on in a dilapidated house.
Students are taking lessons at a life-risk environment. At any time the house can collapse. Parents who are anxious to send their children to the school have demanded reconstruction of the house immediately.
Advocate Arif-ul-Hasan Arif of Amtali established the school in 2015. In 2016, the school was approved by the Board of Child Welfare Trustees under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education. The school has been operating in the dilapidated house of Chaura Kalibari Hasania Ibtedai Madrasa for several years.
Visiting the school, it has been seen that the tin-shed school house was tilted to one side. The porch poles are shaky.
Sanjida Khan, the headmistress of the school, said that for the last six years, they have been teaching students in this dilapidated house.
Advocate Arif-ul-Hasan Arif said, "I am not able to provide a suitable environment for teaching children. It is very painful!"
Amtali Upazila Primary Education Officer Mojibur Rahman said the school needed its own building on an emergency basis.
Amtali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kawsar Hossain, also the president of the School Management Committee, said a recommendation would be made to the higher authorities for speedy construction of a building for the school.


