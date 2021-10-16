Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Oct 15: A young man was crushed under a train on the Dhaka-Ishwardi Rail Line in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Belal Hossain, 35, son of late Shawkat Ali of Sundarganj Village in Dinajpur District. He was an assistant to a truck driver.

Sirajganj Railway Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Amirul Islam said Belal was crossing the rail line at Mulibari in the morning while a train coming from Panchagarh crushed him. Belal died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.





