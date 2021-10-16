Saleha returns home 22 years after ‘missing’



Saleha Begum met her family members after 22 years of missing in Jamalpur Town on Monday. photo: observer

Sarishabari police in the district handed her over to her family on Monday. At that time, an emotional atmosphere was created in the area with the family.

According to police and family sources, Saleha Begum, daughter of late Bilat Raj of Char Bangalipara Village under Bhatara Union in Sarishabari Upazila, got married to Rasul Mia of Maizbari Village in the municipality about 26 years ago. After four years of marriage, Saleha developed conjugal problems with her husband and went back to her father's house.

At that time, her relatives started forcing her to return to her husband's house. However, she disappeared from there one day. Both families searched for her but did not find her. In such a way, 22 years had already passed. Almost everyone gave up the hope of getting her back.

Mir Rakibul Haque, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station (PS), said one Advocate Delwar Hossain of the Sessions Judge's Court found Saleha lying on a road in Katakhali Village of Munshiganj District and took her to his house in 1999. She could not say her name at that time. Thus, a few years had passed. On September 26 this year, she suddenly got her memory back. Then she introduced herself to Advocate Delwar Hossain. The advocate later informed the Sarishabari PS. Saleha Begum was brought from Munshiganj and handed over to her family on Monday afternoon.

Saleha's elder brother Shamsul Haque Raj said Saleha went missing from home 22 years back. "Now everyone is quite happy to get her back," he said.







