Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Saleha returns home 22 years after ‘missing’

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Our Correspondent

Saleha Begum met her family members after 22 years of missing in Jamalpur Town on Monday. photo: observer

Saleha Begum met her family members after 22 years of missing in Jamalpur Town on Monday. photo: observer

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR, Oct 15: Saleha disappeared almost two decades ago. Her family members gave up hope of getting her back. Finally, Saleha Begum, 65, has come back to her family after long 22 years.
Sarishabari police in the district handed her over to her family on Monday. At that time, an emotional atmosphere was created in the area with the family.
According to police and family sources, Saleha Begum, daughter of late Bilat Raj of Char Bangalipara Village under Bhatara Union in Sarishabari Upazila, got married to Rasul Mia of Maizbari Village in the municipality about 26 years ago. After four years of marriage, Saleha developed conjugal problems with her husband and went back to her father's house.
At that time, her relatives started forcing her to return to her husband's house. However, she disappeared from there one day. Both families searched for her but did not find her. In such a way, 22 years had already passed. Almost everyone gave up the hope of getting her back.
Mir Rakibul Haque, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station (PS), said one Advocate Delwar Hossain of the Sessions Judge's Court found Saleha lying on a road in Katakhali Village of Munshiganj District and took her to his house in 1999. She could not say her name at that time. Thus, a few years had passed. On September 26 this year, she suddenly got her memory back. Then she introduced herself to Advocate Delwar Hossain. The advocate later informed the Sarishabari PS. Saleha Begum was brought from Munshiganj and handed over to her family on Monday afternoon.
Saleha's elder brother Shamsul Haque Raj said Saleha went missing from home 22 years back. "Now everyone is quite happy to get her back," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tanore farmers showing interest in banana farming
Four electrocuted in three districts
Eleven ‘commit suicide’ in 8 dists
Students take lessons in tilted house with life risk
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Saleha returns home 22 years after ‘missing’
Fish worth Tk 2 lakh poisoned to death at Nalitabari
‘PBI fails to trace girl after a month of abduction’


Latest News
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
Tajul urges public representatives to protect communal harmony
2 smugglers held with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain
IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin ahead of talks
Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque
UK MP stabbed to death
Kolkata opt to bowl against Chennai in IPL final
Five injured as bus overturns on Hanif Flyover
Vaccination programme begins at RU Sunday
Most Read News
Health strategies for men over age 50
Asking tough questions is great journalism but…
PPP authority signs MoU with 15 financial institutions for partnership financing
Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment
Onion import tax withdrawn
An analysis of Ganges Water Agreement
Newly formed land in Bay to be mapped with mainland this year   
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Addressing the mental health crisis of youths
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft