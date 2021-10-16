Fish worth Tk 2 lakh poisoned to death at Nalitabari

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Oct 15: Miscreants poisoned fish worth about Tk 2 lakh to death in a pond in Nalitabari Upazila of the district.

Police and locals said Badshah Mia of Talukpara Village in the upazila has been cultivating fish in a pond adjacent to his house.

He found dead fishes floating in the water body on Wednesday morning.

The victim claimed that the extent of loss could go up to Tk 2 lakh.

Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Basir Ahmed Badal said the miscreants might have poured poison into the pond, killing the fish, over previous enmity.

























