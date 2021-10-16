Video
‘PBI fails to trace girl after a month of abduction’

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Our Correspondent

MUNSHIGANJ, Oct 15: Though a month has passed since the abduction of a schoolgirl at Sirajdikhan in the district, police are yet to trace and rescue the girl.
Father of the abducted has been seeking help desperately to find out his daughter.
Saidul, 28, son of Ishaq Ali, of Kakaldi Village in the upazila, Rakib Sheikh, 30, son of Mojibur Sheikh, Sathi Begum, 20, wife of Saiful Islam and Bithi Begum, 30, wife of Hiron Sheikh have been made accused in the case.
According to the case statement, the abducted student left her home for school on September 12. When she reached Malkhanagar crossroad, two or three other students including the accused blocked her way. They forcibly dragged the girl into a CNG. After seeing the incident, local Yunus Bepari and Siraj Mia approached and informed the girl's father, who later filed a case in the court.
The plaintiff in the case said, "After the abduction of my daughter, I filed a case with the court. The court has asked the PBI to investigate the case and submit a report. The PBI was supposed to submit its report within 7 days but it has not able to do it yet. My daughter has been missing for one month. I don't know if she is alive or dead. I want to find my daughter. The accused should be arrested and tried quickly. "


