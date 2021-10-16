Video
Two housewives among three murdered in three districts

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Thakurgaon and Jashore, in three days.
NARSINGDI: A young man was stabbed to death by two suspected drug dealers at Hajipur Nayapara in the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Roky Chandra Das, 24, son of Sushil Das, a resident of Paschimkandapara.
Local sources said drug dealers Sarbo and Sajib of the area stabbed Roky in Hajipur Nayapara area at noon following an altercation among them, leaving him critically injured.
Locals rescued Roky and rushed him to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, police have arrested drug dealers Sarbo and Sajib soon after the incident.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Narsingdi Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Sawgatul Alam said the reason behind the killing could not be known yet.
Police are investigating the matter, the OC added.
THAKURGAON: A woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Haripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Kafura Begum, 45, was the wife of Hasan Ali, a resident of Kamat Village under Dangipara Union in the upazila.
Police sources said the couple had been locked into an altercation over family issue in the morning.
At one stage of the altercation, Hasan Ali hit his wife with a sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured.
She was rushed to Haripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.
Later, Kafura Begum succumbed to her injuries at noon while on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's husband soon after the incident.
Haripur PS OC Tajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.  
JAHORE: A woman, who received severe burn injuries after her husband set her on fire in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon, died on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) early Wednesday.
Deceased Shirin was the wife of Juwel Sarder, a resident of Arabpur Mathpara area in the upazila.
It was learnt that Jewel married Shirin after his first wife had died. They used to quarrel over different matters since the marriage. On Tuesday afternoon, they locked into an altercation.
At one stage of the altercation, Juwel set his wife on fire.
Hearing hue and cry from the house, neighbours rushed to the scene and found Shirin in a critical condition.
She was rescued and admitted to Jashore General Hospital first and later, shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred her to DMCH following the deterioration of her condition.
She, later, succumbed to her burn injuries while being taken to the DMCH.
However, Juwel went into hiding soon after the death of his wife.
The deceased's father Khalilur Rahman alleged that Juwel set her daughter on fire by pouring petrol over family feud.
Meanwhile, Juwel's mother Amena Begum claimed that Shirin committed suicide by setting herself on fire.
Confirming the incident, Kotwali PS Inspector (Investigation) Tasnim Alam said legal action would be taken after investigating the matter.


