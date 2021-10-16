Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

9 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondents

Nine people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Pabna, Feni, Bagerhat and Dinajpur, in four days.
PABNA: Three people were killed in a three-way private car, van and motorcycle collision in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Mansur Ali Khan, 35, son of Bahadur Khan of Bansherbada Village, and Saiful Shah, 55, of Char Awtapara in Ishwardi Upazila; and Asif Uz Zaman, 30, son of Abdul Mannan of Chhatiani Madhyapara area in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Police and local sources said a truck was going to Pabna from Rooppur in the morning.
However, the truck collided head-on with a motorcycle and a battery-run auto-van coming from the opposite direction when it reached the Shalbagan Junction under Sahapur Union on the Sahapur-Aotapara Road in the upazila at around 8:30am, which left motorcyclist Asif and the auto-van driver Mansur dead on the spot and passenger of the auto-van Saiful seriously injured.
Injured Saiful was rushed to Pabna General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.
FENI: Three passers-by were killed and two others injured after a lorry veered off the road and hit them in Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased were identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 22, Zahirul, 45, and Saju, 18. They all were workers of a factory of Kangaroo Group at Muhuriganj BSCIC area and residents of Jamalpur District.
Local sources said a Dhaka-bound lorry ran over five passers-by on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Muhuriganj BSCIC area at around 8:30pm after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving the trio dead on the spot and two others injured.
The injured were rushed to a local hospital.
Confirming the incident, Muhuriganj Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Munirul Islam said police seized the vehicle and detained its driver in this connection.
BAGERHAT: Two people were killed in a road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Abdus Sattar, 63, and Abdul Qader, 60, residents of Sadar Upazila in Satkhira District. Both of them were teachers of a college.
Mollahat Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Sheikh Abul Hasan said Abdus Sattar and Abdul Qader were returning to Satkhira from Gopalganj in the evening riding by a motorcycle.
However, they met a tragic accident in Boiltali area on the Khulna-Mawa Highway at that time, which left the duo dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies, the official added.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man was killed when a microbus smashed a motorcycle in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Sujon Hossain Joy, 22, son of Nawab Ali, a resident of Purbo Jagannathpur Colony Para area under Birampur Municipality.
Eyewitnesses said a microbus rammed into a motorcycle carrying Sujon in Ghoraghat Rail Gumti area on the Dinajpur-Gobdindaganj Highway at night, leaving him severely injured.
He was rushed to Birampur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumer Mahanta confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tanore farmers showing interest in banana farming
Four electrocuted in three districts
Eleven ‘commit suicide’ in 8 dists
Students take lessons in tilted house with life risk
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Saleha returns home 22 years after ‘missing’
Fish worth Tk 2 lakh poisoned to death at Nalitabari
‘PBI fails to trace girl after a month of abduction’


Latest News
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
Tajul urges public representatives to protect communal harmony
2 smugglers held with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain
IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin ahead of talks
Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque
UK MP stabbed to death
Kolkata opt to bowl against Chennai in IPL final
Five injured as bus overturns on Hanif Flyover
Vaccination programme begins at RU Sunday
Most Read News
Health strategies for men over age 50
Asking tough questions is great journalism but…
PPP authority signs MoU with 15 financial institutions for partnership financing
Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment
Onion import tax withdrawn
An analysis of Ganges Water Agreement
Newly formed land in Bay to be mapped with mainland this year   
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Addressing the mental health crisis of youths
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft