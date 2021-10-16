9 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Nine people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Pabna, Feni, Bagerhat and Dinajpur, in four days.

PABNA: Three people were killed in a three-way private car, van and motorcycle collision in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mansur Ali Khan, 35, son of Bahadur Khan of Bansherbada Village, and Saiful Shah, 55, of Char Awtapara in Ishwardi Upazila; and Asif Uz Zaman, 30, son of Abdul Mannan of Chhatiani Madhyapara area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a truck was going to Pabna from Rooppur in the morning.

However, the truck collided head-on with a motorcycle and a battery-run auto-van coming from the opposite direction when it reached the Shalbagan Junction under Sahapur Union on the Sahapur-Aotapara Road in the upazila at around 8:30am, which left motorcyclist Asif and the auto-van driver Mansur dead on the spot and passenger of the auto-van Saiful seriously injured.

Injured Saiful was rushed to Pabna General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.

FENI: Three passers-by were killed and two others injured after a lorry veered off the road and hit them in Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 22, Zahirul, 45, and Saju, 18. They all were workers of a factory of Kangaroo Group at Muhuriganj BSCIC area and residents of Jamalpur District.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound lorry ran over five passers-by on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Muhuriganj BSCIC area at around 8:30pm after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving the trio dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital.

Confirming the incident, Muhuriganj Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Munirul Islam said police seized the vehicle and detained its driver in this connection.

BAGERHAT: Two people were killed in a road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Sattar, 63, and Abdul Qader, 60, residents of Sadar Upazila in Satkhira District. Both of them were teachers of a college.

Mollahat Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Sheikh Abul Hasan said Abdus Sattar and Abdul Qader were returning to Satkhira from Gopalganj in the evening riding by a motorcycle.

However, they met a tragic accident in Boiltali area on the Khulna-Mawa Highway at that time, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies, the official added.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man was killed when a microbus smashed a motorcycle in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sujon Hossain Joy, 22, son of Nawab Ali, a resident of Purbo Jagannathpur Colony Para area under Birampur Municipality.

Eyewitnesses said a microbus rammed into a motorcycle carrying Sujon in Ghoraghat Rail Gumti area on the Dinajpur-Gobdindaganj Highway at night, leaving him severely injured.

He was rushed to Birampur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumer Mahanta confirmed the incident.



















