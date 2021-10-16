Traditional ‘Polo Bawa’ festival held in Dholai River

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 15: The 'Polo Bawa' festival shows that Bangladesh is the land of rivers; the fish of this country has not yet become extinct. This traditional fishing festival has been celebrated for over 100 years around the Dholai River in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

People from different areas of the country attend the festival to catch fish every year. The fishing festival starts with polo, flying net, plane net etc. The locals have named the festival "Polo Bawa". The word 'polo' comes from the name of a special type of fish catching box made of bamboo.

This year's festival started on Wednesday morning which was participated by some 400 people. It started from Kalachhara area under Rahimpur Union in the upazila and ended at Dharmapur Miringa Bridge of the union.

People from different villages including South Kumrakapon, Alepur, Chandipur, Kumrakapon of Kamalganj Municipality and Kalenga participated in it. Crowds gathered to watch the fishing in groups.

Anis Mia from Alepur, who came to the festival, said, "I always look forward to this day. The joy of fishing together is different. Catching a Ghagot fish weighing one kilogram has made me happier!"























