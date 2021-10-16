Two minor cousins drown at Parbatipur

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Oct 15: Two minor cousin sisters drowned in a pond in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mahbuba, 6, daughter of Hafizul Islam, and her cousin Mehebuba, 7, daughter of Mizanur Rahman, residents of Manmathpur Factorypara Village under Manmathpur Union in the upazila. They were cousin sisters in relation.

Local and the deceased's family, the duo fell into a pond nearby their houses in the afternoon while playing beside it with their friends.

Later, locals saw the bodies floating on water at around 5pm and recovered those from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge of Parbatipur Model Police Station Imam Zafar confirmed the incident.









