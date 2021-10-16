Video
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Six more people die, 36 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 15: Six more people died of and 36 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
Six people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering the virus symptoms.
Of the deceased, three were from Pabna, and one was from Rajshahi, Naogaon and Chapainawabganj districts each.
Some 80 patients are now undergoing treatment against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 36 more people have tested positive for the virus in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,719 in the division.
Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar, divisional director of health, confirmed the information on Friday.
He said the death toll has reached 1,666 here.
Among the total infected, 94,646 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 23 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.


