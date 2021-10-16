Video
Morrelganj, Khaulia people suffer as link bridge at stake

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Our Correspondent

The risky bridge between Morrelganj Town and Khaulia on the Khaulia Canal in Bagerhat. photo: observer

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Oct 15: The bridge between Morrelganj Town and Khaulia on the Khaulia Canal in the upazila of the district is at risk. There is a possibility of falling down the deck slab at any time, causing a risk of major accident.
Visiting the bridge, it was seen that the earth on both sides of the bridge have gone down. Thousands of people from Khaulia, Sannyasi, Amtali and Sharankhola pass through this bridge with vehicles and on foot every day.
Khaulia Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad Alamgir Hossain said reconstruction of the bridge is urgent now.
Upazila Engineering Department official Mohammad Monirul Haque said a proposal to repair the bridge has been sent to authorities concerned.


