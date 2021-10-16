Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

When will motorcyclists be aware?

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Dear SirMotorcycle accidents are increasing day by day in the country. Unawareness is mainly responsible for these accidents. Motorcycle accidents are more common due to not wearing a helmet. Reckless driving without paying attention to traffic laws, talking on a mobile phone while moving or listening to music with headphones are also major reasons behind the accidents.

Motorcycle accidents happen not only in big cities, but all over the country. Not only pedestrians but also all vehicles, big and small, are terrified of this uncontrolled movement of motorcycles. These accidents will be reduced only if the drivers are careful to prevent motorcycle accidents. So everyone including the driver should be aware of this. Even though all of the motorcyclists do not have the same attitude, many of them are reckless, which sometimes threatens their own and pedestrians' lives.

Therefore, awareness among them must be raised. Simultaneously, speed limit must be fixed in routes and if somebody violates the law must be brought to book.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
When will motorcyclists be aware?
US-China trade war: when will the Biden White House get back to basic economics?
Climate change and global challenges
Use and misuse of Facebook
Economic growth: Challenge and change for women
Pernicious influences in Bangladesh
Bring them to book
Vaccine equality has to start at home


Latest News
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
Tajul urges public representatives to protect communal harmony
2 smugglers held with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain
IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin ahead of talks
Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque
UK MP stabbed to death
Kolkata opt to bowl against Chennai in IPL final
Five injured as bus overturns on Hanif Flyover
Vaccination programme begins at RU Sunday
Most Read News
Health strategies for men over age 50
Asking tough questions is great journalism but…
PPP authority signs MoU with 15 financial institutions for partnership financing
Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment
Onion import tax withdrawn
An analysis of Ganges Water Agreement
Newly formed land in Bay to be mapped with mainland this year   
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Addressing the mental health crisis of youths
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft