When will motorcyclists be aware?

Dear SirMotorcycle accidents are increasing day by day in the country. Unawareness is mainly responsible for these accidents. Motorcycle accidents are more common due to not wearing a helmet. Reckless driving without paying attention to traffic laws, talking on a mobile phone while moving or listening to music with headphones are also major reasons behind the accidents.



Motorcycle accidents happen not only in big cities, but all over the country. Not only pedestrians but also all vehicles, big and small, are terrified of this uncontrolled movement of motorcycles. These accidents will be reduced only if the drivers are careful to prevent motorcycle accidents. So everyone including the driver should be aware of this. Even though all of the motorcyclists do not have the same attitude, many of them are reckless, which sometimes threatens their own and pedestrians' lives.



Therefore, awareness among them must be raised. Simultaneously, speed limit must be fixed in routes and if somebody violates the law must be brought to book.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID