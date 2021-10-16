Use and misuse of Facebook



Matiur Rahman



There is lot of discussion, criticism and debate over this software based social networking app, invented by Mark Zuckerberg in 2004. A number of studies have already been conducted to reveal the impact of Facebook at home and abroad. In just 17 years after its invention, no other application of software technology has been able to elicit such a response from the general public around the world.



Billions of people around the world use Facebook. In Bangladesh this number is about five hundred million. On Facebook, members of the same family are getting a place in a person's friend list at the same time. Apart from family members, friends, colleagues, relatives, teachers, students, political activists, political leaders, religious leaders and people of different classes and professions across the globe are making friendships with the same person at the same time. So without a doubt this medium has a huge impact.



There have been a lot of research on the use, misuse and impact of Facebook. From those researches and writings, it is known that Facebook has been recognized as a popular platform for expressing the thoughts and ideas of the citizens. This reflects the issues that citizens are prioritizing in their daily lives. Facebook also has an important role in shaping public opinion and building awareness.



Facebook is also considered as a person's personal broadcast medium. Anyone can share their personal emotions, feelings, photos and videos on Facebook.



Although Facebook is primarily used as a means of communication, public opinion building, social service, recreation, creative and business-economic work, its misuse is also growing at an alarming rate. Various studies have shown that Facebook has led to an increase in immoral activities.



A large part of the young generation has become extremely addicted to Facebook. Which is acting as an obstacle to the development of their intellect and thinking. Spouses are involving in illegal relationship through Facebook which ultimately creates havoc in conjugal life and lead to divorce.



On the other hand, using Facebook, violence against women is also happening. For instance-uploading nude pictures or videos of a girl or woman, making bad comments, allegations of cyber bullying against women and girls, etc. are being found. In addition, slanders like pornography are being spread by super-imposing pictures of others in other people's pictures.



Through Facebook spreading propaganda on sensitive social, political, cultural and religious topics like racism, sectarianism and extremist religious doctrines, hatred, animosity and rumors has become a causal matter now a day.



Ideologically separate groups are trying to humiliate each other through Facebook by publishing obscene, vulgar and intentional comments, fabricated or false information and posting defamatory comments. Facebook also has the effect of creating division in the society, humiliating someone socially and causing emotional pain due to someone's personal anger. Many people cheat others by taking pictures with famous people or celebrities and uploading them on Facebook. Many people were also threatened with death on Facebook.



According to experts, in a discriminatory society, Facebook is having a profound effect on a person's mental state by widening the gap between rich and poor. Wealthy people in the society show their luxurious lifestyle on Facebook affecting the mental condition of the backward people in the society.



Again, according to them, a sense of ego is being created among a class of people in the society centered on Facebook. Facebook is playing a role in creating the attitude that I am the best, I am the greatest. Many times, many people unnecessarily fill their Facebook pages with pictures of costly foods, clothes, ornaments, etc. People in the poorest section of society who do not have the ability to avail those sometimes suffer from inferiority complex. All this increase inequality and frustration among people in the society. However, one thing to keep in mind is that almost 90 percent of the pictures and videos that are posted on Facebook are arranged.

Recently, a former Facebook employee has raised various allegations against Facebook, which have been heard in the US Senate Committee. A journalist who won the Nobel Peace Prize this year also said that Facebook was undermining democracy. Facebook authorities have also acknowledged that it is time to frame some rules for using the Internet to control the negative activities that take place through Facebook.



But the biggest thing is that unless there is awareness among those who use it, no matter how many rules are made, it will not be possible to prevent its misuse. The Facebook application has some features to prevent this. For example, members of the Facebook can choose a certain person as a friend. Someone can also return someone's request for friendship. Someone can delete or block a friend or groups from the friends list. If anyone like someone's picture or video or speech, he or she can like and comment. Facebook users have this unfettered freedom. In addition, if a crime is committed against someone, he or she can take recourse to the law if he or she wishes.



Experts have pointed out many ways to prevent the misuse of Facebook. For example, to increase account security to prevent unethical activities, to formulate a decent policy on obscene images and information, to raise user awareness of policies and ethics, and to conduct awareness-raising programs to eliminate the negative aspects of Facebook. To make parents more aware about the harmful side of spending more time on Facebook for their children, to increase the surveillance of law enforcement forces, etc. If those are implemented, its misuse can be reduced. There are good and bad sides of using Facebook. It basically depends on who is using it for what purpose.



Dr Matiur Rahman is a research consultant, Human Development Research Centre (HDRC), Dhaka



















