We shall not tolerate communal violence

As an ethical and responsible media outlet we have always condemned all types of communal violence, and in the manner a group of religious fanatics clashed with police while vandalising Hindu temples and Durga Puja venues in Cumilla is highly reprehensible. At least 4 people were reportedly killed and 20 others injured amid tensions over alleged blasphemy in Cumilla.



Responding to the highly abhorrent acts of communal violence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina clarified her government's position by saying those behind the Cumilla incident will be hunted down and appropriately reprimanded. Recurrence of such despicable communal acts must stop.



We thank the prime minister for her prompt action while reconfirming her zero tolerance to communal violence.



Very much in tuned with the prime minister, we also believe religion is for individuals and festival is for all. Showing full respect to peaceful co-existence, we observe all religious festivals together. Irrespective of caste, creed and religion in the country, we believe in showing respect to people of all faiths.



However, the atrocious Cumilla incident occurred at a time when the country is fast progressing by promoting religious tolerance for all cast and creed. The recent spree of violent acts has surely tarnished the country's domestic and global image. Moreover, it has torn apart the country's secular fabric.



In particular, the timing of the violence suggests the hidden strength of religious fanatics in the country, and how their wicked plans to foment communal tension during religious festivals.



Nevertheless, it is encouraging to note that a thorough investigation is underway. And in the era of high-tech surveillance gadgetry, those involved in the Cumilla incident will surely be tracked down. The perpetrators should be hand out with exemplary punishment.



What needs a clear understanding is that intolerant and extremists do not belong to any particular religious community. They are proactive round the clock in all parts of the world to damage and destroy communal harmony, in the guise of fake religious outlook. it is only them who fail to earn people's trust and confidence carry out such dreadful activities of horror.



Last of all, we call on our legal authorities concerned to address all cases filed in connection to communal violence - the cases should be expedited and disposed of without further delay.



If these cases remain unresolved and perpetrators get away without facing justice, it will only increase the sense of vulnerability among affected minorities-and embolden the religious zealots and their instigators to commit more such crimes. We must not let that happen.





Justice is vital for peaceful co-existence of all religious communities and minorities in our society.

We shall not tolerate any form of communal violence.

