BID TO DISRUPT SOCIAL HARMONY

Home boss warns of tough action against culprits

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said members of law enforcement agencies had already identified several of those involved in the incident at a Cumilla temple.
"We think we'll be able to
rrest them soon," he said while talking to reporters at his office at secretariat after a meeting with top officials of law enforcement agency over the prevailing situation.
"Some of the suspects in the Cumilla incident have been detained. They are being interrogated. Several others, who started violence in different places, have also been detained," he said replying to a query.
"Those who practice religion, have faith cannot do such a thing. We believe it was done to destroy the religious harmony existing in the country," he added.
The minister said they would deal with those instigating and starting violence, spreading rumour on social media following the Cumilla incident with an iron hand.
The instigators will be brought to book, the minister said. Besides, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan urged the people of the country to exercise restraint and not to take law into their own hands over the desecration of the holy Quran in Cumilla.
"Don't take law into your own hands. Everyone should maintain religious harmony and peace," he said in an emergency announcement on Wednesday evening.
"We're closely monitoring the situation in Cumilla. The local administration has been instructed to investigate what really happened [there]." he said.
"Anyone involved in destroying religious harmony [in the country] must be brought under the ambit of law and arrangements be made to give proper punishment," the state minister added.
Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chattogram Range Anwar Hossain also said those involved in the Cumilla incident would be hunted down.
"Efforts are on to identify those involved in desecration of the holy Quran after checking the close circuit camera (CCTV) footage," said the DIG while visiting the spot, Nanuar Dighirparh, on the morning of Thursday.
Additional security measures have been taken to avert any untoward incident, he said, adding, "The law and order situation in the area is still calm."
Already, four platoons of BGB members have been deployed and police and Rab are patrolling the area, he added.
Two separate probe bodies-one by the local administration and the other by the district police-will be formed to look into the incident.


