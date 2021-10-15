Video
BID TO DISRUPT SOCIAL HARMONY

Quader warns against disruption of communal peace  

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said targeting the next national elections extremist communal forces are trying to destroy communal harmony in the country by creating
communal aggression in several places. He said this while visiting the Ramkrishna Mission Puja Mandap at Gopibagh in the capital.
Obaidul Quader said, "Worship is being held peacefully in every Puja Mandap across the country. Those who want to push the country backwards do not like to see communal harmony. As a result, one of their tactics is to create animosity between Hindus and Muslims. Sheikh Hasina's government will not allow this evil force to rise. We need to be vigilant against any communal incitement."
"The Prime Minister has already directed the administration to take action against all forms of communal incitements. Sheikh Hasina has instructed all the leaders and activists of Awami League to be on alert," he added.
Obaidul Quader urged all including party men to take a firm stand against the communal forces and resist them unitedly.
Replying to a question, Quader said, "Everyone should be more careful so that the incident does not happen again. Earlier, Awami League leaders and activists have always been alert during Puja. There may be a lack of caution due to the Union Parishad elections this time. However, we are very careful not to let this evil force rise.
He urged the people to be alert about any kind of rumours at this time.


