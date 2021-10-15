HC receives three ex-secys’ names

The Commerce Ministry has proposed the names of three former secretaries in response to a request from the High Court, which is in the process of appointing a board to administer controversial e-commerce platform Evaly.

Retired secretary of the Ministry of Land Maksudur Rahman Patwari, retired

secretary of Local Government and Rural Development Rezaul Ahsan and former chairman of the Land Reforms Board Yakub Ali Patwari.

HC had asked for names of currently serving secretaries along with three former one.

At the same time, it said that the orders on the formation of the board of administrators for Evaly will be passed on October 18.

HC company bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar on Wednesday passed the order.

As the top two officials (CEO and chairman) of Evaly are in jail, the same bench on Tuesday said it would form a four-member board for Evaly to try and track the money the platform has allegedly embezzled.

Commerce Ministry lawyer Taposh Kanti said the names of the three retired secretaries have been given. The court said to provide the names of the working secretaries as well.

However, HC said that the board members would be finalized after verification. -UNB












