Japan backs BD on Rohingya issue

Int’l pressure on Myanmar urgent to take back Rohingyas: Envoy

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Diplomatic Correspondent

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said on Thursday that the relocation plan of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char would be a successful programme in future.
"The international community needs to put pressure on Myanmar to take back their people (Rohingyas). Japan is always with Bangladesh as the Rohingya issue is a matter of concern," Ito Naoki said.
It is very difficult to predict in which direction the situation is going on in Myanmar, he said, making an oblique reference to the ongoing political situation there.
The Japanese Ambassador was addressing the "DCAB Talk" at the Jatiya Press Club on Thursday. DCAB
President Pantho Rahaman and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke at the event.
He said, "Repatriation is very important. Japan will continue to raise the issue of repatriation with Myanmar."
Appreciating Bangladesh's achievement in Covid-19 management under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Ito Naoki said, "This is a great achievement due to great efforts by the government and its people." Expressing satisfaction over the supply of three million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh, the Japanese Ambassador said those doses were effectively utilized.
"Japan government is committed to tender more support to Bangladesh in the coming days to address the Covid-related challenges," he said.
Ambassador Naoki hoped that the FDI flow from Japan would increase with increased trade volume and greater presence of Japanese cooperation. "We'll step up our pragmatic cooperation," said the Japanese Ambassador.
Japan is a great partner of Bangladesh in large-scale infrastructure development projects, including Matarbari Power projects, metro rail (elevated expressway) in capital Dhaka and the EPZ development project at Narayanganj.
"Within next five years Dhaka will change its look. The infrastructure situation will be very different with due transformation," he added.






