C-19 deaths, new cases fall

Covid-19 claimed seven lives while another 466 people got infected in last 24 hours until Thursday morning.

According to the latest data of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 27,737 died and 15,64,485 people were diagnosed with coronavirus so far.

Besides, the health officials recorded a 2.16% positivity rate after testing 21,568 samples across the country.

The number of fatalities and new cases witnessed a sharp decline on Thursday as Bangladesh reported 17 deaths and 518 infections a day ago.

So far, 17,771 male and 9,966 females died due to the deadly virus.

Among the deaths reported on Thursday, three died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.

Also, 695 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.56% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.











