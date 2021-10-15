Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM orders to hunt down Cumilla culprits

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually addresses the audience at Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday. PHOTO: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually addresses the audience at Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday. PHOTO: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said those who are behind the Cumilla incident will be hunted down to give them proper punishment to stop the recurrence of such communal acts.
"A thorough investigation is on. We're getting huge information. We'll definitely trace those who carry out such incidents and we'll do so...this is the age of technology," she said, mentioning Wednesday's Cumilla incident.
The Prime Minister made the remarks while exchanging greetings with Hindu devotees at the Dhakeshwari National Temple virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban on the occasion of Durga Puja.
Sheikh Hasina said
proper action will surely be taken against the culprits, no matter what religion they belong to.
"They must be found out. We did so in the past and will do it in the future, too. They must face the due punishment. We want such punishment so that none dare to do so (engage in communal incident) in future," she said.
President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Milon Kanti Datta and Principal of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in Dhaka Swami Purnatmananda Maharaj spoke at the function chaired by President of Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee Shailendra Nath Majumder.
General Secretary of the parishad Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee conducted it, while general secretary of the committee Advocate Kishore Ranjan Mandal delivered the welcome speech.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change could sink small states: Commonwealth chief
Govt trying to divert attention from key problems: Fakhrul  
Home boss warns of tough action against culprits
Quader warns against disruption of communal peace  
HC receives three ex-secys’ names
Onion import tax withdrawn
Japan backs BD on Rohingya issue
Myanmar won’t allow ASEAN envoy to meet Suu Kyi


Latest News
UK extends visas to overseas butchers amid labor shortage
Three-way collision in Pabna kills 3
3G, 4G mobile internet services ‘suspended’ in Bangladesh
Woman, two children found dead in Chattogram
Six more die at RMCH COVID unit
3 killed in Feni road crash
Laurato Martinez lead Argentina to 1-0 victory over Peru
Neymar's Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1
Global Covid cases exceed 239 million
Sydney to open for international travellers without quarantine
Most Read News
Don't get too close
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily essentials
Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 6th term
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
People roaming around paying little heed to maintaining health guidelines
Biden seeks expansion
Firefighters look hapless as the Alisal Fire burns on October 12, 2021
World needs to triple investment in renewable power: IEA
Popular candidates fail to get AL nomination, local leaders blame
Moderna/Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft