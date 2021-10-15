PM orders to hunt down Cumilla culprits



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually addresses the audience at Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday. PHOTO: PMO

"A thorough investigation is on. We're getting huge information. We'll definitely trace those who carry out such incidents and we'll do so...this is the age of technology," she said, mentioning Wednesday's Cumilla incident.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while exchanging greetings with Hindu devotees at the Dhakeshwari National Temple virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Sheikh Hasina said

proper action will surely be taken against the culprits, no matter what religion they belong to.

"They must be found out. We did so in the past and will do it in the future, too. They must face the due punishment. We want such punishment so that none dare to do so (engage in communal incident) in future," she said.

President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Milon Kanti Datta and Principal of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in Dhaka Swami Purnatmananda Maharaj spoke at the function chaired by President of Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee Shailendra Nath Majumder.

General Secretary of the parishad Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee conducted it, while general secretary of the committee Advocate Kishore Ranjan Mandal delivered the welcome speech. -UNB







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said those who are behind the Cumilla incident will be hunted down to give them proper punishment to stop the recurrence of such communal acts."A thorough investigation is on. We're getting huge information. We'll definitely trace those who carry out such incidents and we'll do so...this is the age of technology," she said, mentioning Wednesday's Cumilla incident.The Prime Minister made the remarks while exchanging greetings with Hindu devotees at the Dhakeshwari National Temple virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban on the occasion of Durga Puja.Sheikh Hasina saidproper action will surely be taken against the culprits, no matter what religion they belong to."They must be found out. We did so in the past and will do it in the future, too. They must face the due punishment. We want such punishment so that none dare to do so (engage in communal incident) in future," she said.President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Milon Kanti Datta and Principal of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in Dhaka Swami Purnatmananda Maharaj spoke at the function chaired by President of Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee Shailendra Nath Majumder.General Secretary of the parishad Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee conducted it, while general secretary of the committee Advocate Kishore Ranjan Mandal delivered the welcome speech. -UNB