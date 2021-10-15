Video
UNESCO-Bangabandhu International Prize

PM to visit Paris in 2nd week of Nov

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the United Kingdom (UK) and Paris on October 31 and the second week of November respectively to attend COP26 conference and the prize-giving ceremony of 'UNESCO-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize'.
"Prime Minister is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with her British counterpart Boris Johnson either in Glasgow or in London, most likely this important bilateral meeting will be held in London," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday while talking to reporters at his residence on his
recent visits to Romania and Serbia.
Commenting over the outcome of his visit, the Foreign Minister said Romania is ready to take 40,000 skilled workers from Bangladesh; they also want to give scholarships to the Bangladeshi students.
The Foreign Minister said attending the COP26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit Paris, France in the second week of November to attend the prize-giving ceremony of 'UNESCO-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy', the Foreign Minister said.
Sheikh Hasina is likely to leave Dhaka for Glasgow on October 31 and she will visit London before heading for Paris.
"Tentatively, the prize giving ceremony will be held on November 11, said the Foreign Minister about the US $50,000 Prize that will be awarded on a biennial basis, initially for three iterations of the Prize," Momen added.
Unicef is hosting the programme. The prize will be fully managed and administered by UNESCO.
The Unesco-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the creative economy will create a knowledge-sharing mechanism by capturing, celebrating, and communicating best practice in the development of creative entrepreneurship, according to Unesco documents.
The objectives of the Unesco-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy are in line with strategic objective 8 of Unesco's Medium-Term Strategy for 2014-2021 and with the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.
"Bangladesh and Bangabandhu are one and unique which was reflected in the name of the award. This award will play a role in branding Bangladesh and boosting its image globally," he said.
"We're all very proud that a UN Agency has introduced an award in the name of Bangabandhu for the first time," Dr Momen said.


