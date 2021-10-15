UK carrier strike group sails to BD



Chief Staff Officer of Commander Chattogram Naval Area Captain SM Moyeen Uddin welcomes UK Commander MJ (Matt) Sykes RN after the UK Royal Navy warship HMS Kent arrived at Chattogram Port Jetty on Thursday morning marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence. photo : ISPR

The visit is a friendly demonstration of the UK's commitment to maritime peace in the Indo-Pacific region, said the British High Commission in Dhaka.

In the morning, type 23 frigate HMS Kent of the UK's Carrier Strike Group deployment (CSG21) sailed to Bangladesh, arriving at the naval base in Chattogram. The visit will celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and highlight the historic bilateral defence connections and people-to people relationships between the UK and Bangladesh.

This year, with the spirit of Brit Bangla Bondhon, the UK is demonstrating the depth and significance of UK-Bangla ties through its commitment to engage more with Bangladesh as a partner of sustainable peace and growth.

The deployment of HMS Kent, as part of the Carrier Strike Group, highlights the UK's commitment to defence cooperation and to an open and resilient international order in which open societies and economies continue to flourish and the benefits of prosperity are shared through trade and global growth.

During the visit, HMS Kent will engage in a series of events with the Bangladesh Navy and the local administration in Chattogram to maximise bilateral relations benefitting both countries' military, trade and political alliances.

Commanding Officer of HMS Kent Commander Matt Sykes said, "We are hugely grateful to the Government of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Navy for their support for HMS Kent's visit. Bangladesh's inclusion in the Carrier Strike Group deployment is very much a demonstration of the deep and longstanding UK-Bangladesh relationship."

