Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Cumilla incident

United Islami Party demands arrest of main culprits

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

Bangladesh United Islami Party (BUIP) on Thursday demanded the government to find out the main culprits involved in the incident in a temple in Cumilla and reveal their identity before the people.
"The government must bring the culprits to book as such wrongdoers are always trying to create unrest and destroy communal harmony in the country using some innocent people," they told a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club.
"The leaders and activists of BNP-Jamaat and Hefazat-e-Islam are involved in the Cumilla temple incident as they trying to create unrest and destroy the existing communal harmony in the country," said BUIP Chairmen Maulana Md Ismail Hossain.
"Earlier, Hefazat-e-Islam in different times created anarchy and pushed the country's innocent Ulamaye Keram towards danger by patronizing such incidents," he added.
The conspirators always instigate such incidents by influencing some innocent people and using their religious sentiment in order to put the government in awkward position, he said.
BUIP Secretary General Maulana Sahadat Hossain, Shah Md Omar Faruqe and senior leaders of the party, among others, were present at the press conference.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK carrier strike group sails to BD
United Islami Party demands arrest of main culprits
DNCC Councillor sent to jail
Three friends killed in Sunamganj bike crash
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
35 schools get Mujib graphic novels in Rajshahi
SAU teacher develops fish vaccine, first of its kind in Bangladesh
Many in coastal Bagherhat taking to rainwater for survival


Latest News
UK extends visas to overseas butchers amid labor shortage
Three-way collision in Pabna kills 3
3G, 4G mobile internet services ‘suspended’ in Bangladesh
Woman, two children found dead in Chattogram
Six more die at RMCH COVID unit
3 killed in Feni road crash
Laurato Martinez lead Argentina to 1-0 victory over Peru
Neymar's Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1
Global Covid cases exceed 239 million
Sydney to open for international travellers without quarantine
Most Read News
Don't get too close
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily essentials
Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 6th term
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
People roaming around paying little heed to maintaining health guidelines
Biden seeks expansion
Firefighters look hapless as the Alisal Fire burns on October 12, 2021
World needs to triple investment in renewable power: IEA
Popular candidates fail to get AL nomination, local leaders blame
Moderna/Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft