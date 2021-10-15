United Islami Party demands arrest of main culprits

Bangladesh United Islami Party (BUIP) on Thursday demanded the government to find out the main culprits involved in the incident in a temple in Cumilla and reveal their identity before the people.

"The government must bring the culprits to book as such wrongdoers are always trying to create unrest and destroy communal harmony in the country using some innocent people," they told a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club.

"The leaders and activists of BNP-Jamaat and Hefazat-e-Islam are involved in the Cumilla temple incident as they trying to create unrest and destroy the existing communal harmony in the country," said BUIP Chairmen Maulana Md Ismail Hossain.

"Earlier, Hefazat-e-Islam in different times created anarchy and pushed the country's innocent Ulamaye Keram towards danger by patronizing such incidents," he added.

The conspirators always instigate such incidents by influencing some innocent people and using their religious sentiment in order to put the government in awkward position, he said.

BUIP Secretary General Maulana Sahadat Hossain, Shah Md Omar Faruqe and senior leaders of the party, among others, were present at the press conference. -BSS









