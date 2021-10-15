DNCC Councillor sent to jail

Councillor Chitta Ranjan Das of Sabujbagh was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed over attempt to rape a woman in his DSCC councillor office.

Chitta Ranjan Das is present General Secretary of Sabujbagh Thana Awami League.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order after he appeared before the court and prayed to court for extension of his bail.

Earlier on September 13, another Dhaka court granted him bail till yesterday (Thursday).

According to the case statement, the woman's father-in-law runs a shop in Kali Bari area of Sabujbagh. As a tea stall owner just beside that shop wanted to renovate his shop, the local councillor allegedly demanded Tk 40 thousand from him. When the woman called Chitta Ranjan Das to know about the truth, he asked her to meet him at his office.

As the woman went to meet the councillor at his office at night with her husband, the accused took her to another room and attempted to rape her.

The victim filed the case with Sabujbagh Police Station against the councillor on September 11.











