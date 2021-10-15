Three friends killed in Sunamganj bike crash

SUNAMGANJ, Oct 14: Three young friends were killed in a bike crash on Sylhet-Sunamganj Road at Noagaon in Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj district on Wednesday night.

The victims were identified as Hridoy Hossain, 20, son of Jalal Uddin, Layek Ahmed, 20, son of Angur Mia and Jamil Mia, son of Sadiqur Rahman of Jauabazar union of the upazila.

The accident occurred around 10 pm when an unknown vehicle hit their motorbike while they were going to Sunamganj, leaving them injured, said Kazi Muktadir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shantiganj Police Station.

Later, they were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead. -UNB











